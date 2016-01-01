Dr. David Sable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sable, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sable, MD is a dermatologist in Tampa, FL. Dr. Sable completed a residency at Wayne St University Detroit Med Center. He currently practices at Academic Alliance Dermatology and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sable is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Academic Alliance Dermatology5210 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (239) 649-3090
Academic Alliance Dermatology, Tampa, Fl13910 Fivay Rd Ste 5, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 259-7930
Academic Alliance in Dermatology4238 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 879-6040
Academic Alliance in Dermatology131 N Oakwood Ave Ste 135, Brandon, FL 33510 Directions (813) 440-5544Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. David Sable, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit Med Center
- Tufts University Faulkner Hosp
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sable has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sable accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sable has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sable on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sable speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sable. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sable.
