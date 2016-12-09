Overview

Dr. David Sabet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Rosewood Hospital



Dr. Sabet works at Saddleback Valley Podiatry in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.