Super Profile

Dr. David Sabet, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Sabet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Rosewood Hospital

Dr. Sabet works at Saddleback Valley Podiatry in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saddleback Valley Podiatry
    23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 143, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 768-9495
  2. 2
    Dr. David Sabet
    31852 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 499-4534

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 09, 2016
    I always recommend Dr. Sabet to all my friends and they just love him!! He is so thorough with his treatments and surgeries.
    Clara Candelaria in Laguna Beach, CA — Dec 09, 2016
    About Dr. David Sabet, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1538294996
    Education & Certifications

    • Rosewood Hospital
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sabet, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabet has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

