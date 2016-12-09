Dr. David Sabet, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sabet, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Sabet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Rosewood Hospital
Dr. Sabet works at
Locations
Saddleback Valley Podiatry23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 143, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 768-9495
Dr. David Sabet31852 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-4534
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I always recommend Dr. Sabet to all my friends and they just love him!! He is so thorough with his treatments and surgeries.
About Dr. David Sabet, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1538294996
Education & Certifications
- Rosewood Hospital
- University Of California, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabet has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabet, there are benefits to both methods.