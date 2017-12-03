Overview

Dr. David Rutta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Rutta works at Gastrointestinal Consultants in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.