Dr. David Rutta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rutta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Rutta works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Consultants of Nepa517 Ash St Ste 1, Scranton, PA 18509 Directions (570) 969-0151
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rutta is not only an excellent, trustworthy physician but he displays care, openness and time to explain and follow-up. I have a family with a strong colon cancer history, and he is understanding and willing to work with me to alleviate both fear and possible future problems. Anesthesia used leaves. no after-effect! My husband and I have seen Dr. Rutta for this routine procedure since time of recommendation and we and can only recommend him highly, as well as his caring staff..
About Dr. David Rutta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1811994452
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutta works at
Dr. Rutta has seen patients for Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutta.
