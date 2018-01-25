Dr. David Rust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rust, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rust, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Rust works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1012 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 249-6360Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC) of South Central Wisconsin
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rust?
Dr. Rust’s knowledge and compassionate care is consistently kind and reassuring.
About Dr. David Rust, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194921585
Education & Certifications
- Fairview U Minn
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Univ of New Mexico
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Utah
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rust has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rust works at
Dr. Rust speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rust. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.