Dr. David Ruiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ruiz works at Arroyo Medical Group, Inc in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.