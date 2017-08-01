Dr. David Ruch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ruch, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ruch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Ruch works at
Locations
Duke Orthopaedics At Page Rd.4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 300, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 660-5066
Duke Orthopaedics Arringdon5601 Arringdon Park Dr Ste 300, Morrisville, NC 27560 Directions (919) 660-5066
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and knowledge of what had to be done. Gave us options and what to expect if the surgery wasn't successful. But, surgery very successful. Very attentive, friendly but business/medically minded.
About Dr. David Ruch, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356438998
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruch has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.