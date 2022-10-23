Overview

Dr. David Rubenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Rubenstein works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.