Overview

Dr. David Rowley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital, Brigham City Community Hospital, Bear River Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rowley works at Alpine Orthopedic Specialists in Brigham City, UT with other offices in Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.