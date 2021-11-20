Dr. David Rowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rowley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital, Brigham City Community Hospital, Bear River Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.
Alpine Orthopedic Specialists1030 Medical Dr Ste B, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 254-5739
Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Logan2310 N 400 E Ste A, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Bear River Valley Hospital
- Logan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I prayed hard to know who should do my shoulder surgery. My right shoulder was in really bad shape from 20 years of heavy lifting in automotive. The answer to that prayer of who I should have do my surgery came in the form of multiple super-high recommendations of Doctor David Rowley. There isn't a high enough star rating to match what Dr. Rowley did for my right shoulder. He is the very best surgeon I have ever had my whole entire 66 years of life with many surgeries. He genuinely cares. He has the knowledge. He has the skill and expertise needed to perform this difficult surgery. He listens, and he has compassion. I also had knee surgery from Dr. Rowley. He did a fabulous job of that too. I would recommend him to anyone who wants the best because he is the best.
Education & Certifications
- Fairview/Mosmi Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship|Minnesota Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University Of Texas School Of Medicine San Antonio
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
