Dr. David Rouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rouse, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rouse, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with University of Kansas
Dr. Rouse works at
Locations
-
1
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
University of Kansas Hospital3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6701Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rouse?
Dr. Rouse was incredible. He was so open and honest.He was so down to earth. He has the best bedside manners of any Dr of any field I have ever dealt with. I would recommend anyone needing to see a ENT go see him the best hands down.
About Dr. David Rouse, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1215903216
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
- University Of Missouri Columbia
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rouse accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rouse works at
Dr. Rouse has seen patients for Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.