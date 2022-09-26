Dr. David Roufaiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roufaiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Roufaiel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Roufaiel, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Roufaiel works at
Advanced Pain Management and Wellness Center210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 206, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 944-5534
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I drove 4 hrs to have a procedure and could not be more pleased with the entire process. Have no doubts that Dr. Raufaiel is the best there is. Only wish is that he was a little closer to where I alive. But if necessary I would do it again. Probably just get a room and stay over instead of driving all that much right after the surgery. Have no fear if Dr. Raufaiel is there.
About Dr. David Roufaiel, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1356669014
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- New York Medical College
- Beth Israel Med Ctr Albert Einstein Sch Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
