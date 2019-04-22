Dr. David Rothberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rothberg, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rothberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Palm Harbor3820 Tampa Rd Ste 101, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 216-6775
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An appointment was scheduled for me to see Dr Rothberg relatively quickly. The wait time during my visit was minimal. The staff are friendly and professional. They took thorough tests and explained each step. Dr Rothberg was knowledgeable, professional, and took his time with me. And they’re in my insurance network. What more could you ask for! I’ll be a patient for life. Robert R. in Oldsmar, FL.
About Dr. David Rothberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1467498824
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Center
- University Kans Med Center
- U Calif
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- NYU
- Ophthalmology
