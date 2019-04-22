See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Ophthalmology
Dr. David Rothberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Rothberg works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Harbor
    3820 Tampa Rd Ste 101, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 216-6775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 22, 2019
    An appointment was scheduled for me to see Dr Rothberg relatively quickly. The wait time during my visit was minimal. The staff are friendly and professional. They took thorough tests and explained each step. Dr Rothberg was knowledgeable, professional, and took his time with me. And they’re in my insurance network. What more could you ask for! I’ll be a patient for life. Robert R. in Oldsmar, FL.
    — Apr 22, 2019
    About Dr. David Rothberg, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467498824
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Med Center
    • University Kans Med Center
    • U Calif
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • NYU
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rothberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothberg works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rothberg’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

