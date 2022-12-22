Dr. David Rothbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rothbart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rothbart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Locations
Spine Team Texas- Southlake1545 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 442-9300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rothbart is brilliant, caring and empathetic. he may just have diagnosed me correctly after 25 years of seeing a plethora of specialists to determine why my entire body was in chronic, excruciating pain on a daily basis. His support staff are fantastic! Lisa in Scheduling and his nurse, Sharon, were thorough, very responsive and efficient. An amazing practice of the very finest in medical care. The only negative comment I have is that they cheaped out on the heavy entry doors and do not have a button for disabled folks to push to automatically open the front doors. Given the fact that most patients are suffering from spine issues and should not be lifting heavy items such as opening these very heavy steel and glass doors, they should take a little of their massive profits and invest in automatic door openers for the patients in wheelchairs and others such as I suffering from Degenerative disc/joint disease who is under physician's orders not to do so.
About Dr. David Rothbart, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barrows Neuro Inst
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
