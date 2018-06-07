Dr. David Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Roth, MD
Overview
Dr. David Roth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Roth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women s Health Center116 Newark 2 Fl Ave Ste 2, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 597-9796
-
2
Yale University Health Service55 Lock St # 208237, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 993-6719
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
Dr. Roth was patient and took the time to review several different contraceptive options with me in detail as I'd been experiencing long-term side effects from my current choice and was unsure how best to proceed. I really appreciated his willingness to explore everything fully and take into account both the logical and emotional aspects of the decision.
About Dr. David Roth, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1841226834
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.