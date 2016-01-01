Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Roth, MD
Overview
Dr. David Roth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Roth works at
Locations
David A Roth MD3 Woodland Rd Ste 412, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 665-3355
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Roth, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1205862448
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Roth works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.