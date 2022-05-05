See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. David Rossman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Rossman, DPM

Podiatry
5 (75)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Rossman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

Dr. Rossman works at Park Avenue Podiatry Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Avenue Podiatry Associates
    133 E 58th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6647
    Monday
    11:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Lateral Ankle Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
MLS Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shock Wave Therapy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rossman?

    May 05, 2022
    excellent responses for appointmemts and dialogue. courteous competent staff. excellent sanitary conditions. above average medical expertise. overall the finest medical experience in a long while
    Anonymous — May 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Rossman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Rossman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rossman to family and friends

    Dr. Rossman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rossman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Rossman, DPM.

    About Dr. David Rossman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568556744
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Board of Podiatric Medical Association|American Board of Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine|The New York State Podiatric Medical Association
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rossman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rossman works at Park Avenue Podiatry Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rossman’s profile.

    Dr. Rossman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Rossman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.