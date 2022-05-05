Dr. David Rossman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Rossman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Dr. Rossman works at
Locations
-
1
Park Avenue Podiatry Associates133 E 58th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10022 Directions (332) 240-6647Monday11:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rossman?
excellent responses for appointmemts and dialogue. courteous competent staff. excellent sanitary conditions. above average medical expertise. overall the finest medical experience in a long while
About Dr. David Rossman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1568556744
Education & Certifications
- American Board of Podiatric Medical Association|American Board of Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine|The New York State Podiatric Medical Association
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossman accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rossman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossman works at
Dr. Rossman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rossman speaks Greek and Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.