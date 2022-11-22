Dr. David Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ross, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Giuseppe Palermo, MD1048 Harvin Way, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 636-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We needed a tele-call due to my husbands condition. From the initial call, Helena's understanding and grace offered me comfort and an immediate response. Abby helped to secure a tranfer of records and Dr Ross spent time to comfort me and give me all the information and recommendations that I needed. I thank God for the entire staff at the Cancer Care Center of Brevard.
About Dr. David Ross, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
