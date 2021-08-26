Dr. David Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Ross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Ascension All Saints-green Bay Road4328 Old Green Bay Rd, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 Directions (262) 687-5800
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare Department of Orthopedic Surgery3811 Spring St Ste 102, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-5800
Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin3111 W Rawson Ave, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 384-6700
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I found Doctor Ross to have a great bedside manner, knowledgeable about my situation, he listens well and shows genuine concern.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811153158
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University Of Toledo College Of Health and Human Services
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Grand Valley State Univ
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.