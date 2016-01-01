Dr. David Rosmarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosmarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosmarin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rosmarin, MD is a dermatologist in Boston, MA. Dr. Rosmarin completed a residency at Boston University Med Center Hospital. He currently practices at Tufts Medical Center and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Rosmarin is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Tufts Medical Center Dermatology260 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 636-0156
2
Boston Medical Ctr Drm Cos/Lsr609 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-5521
3
Brigham and Women's Hospital221 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (215) 662-2737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. David Rosmarin, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730353665
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center Hospital
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- New York University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Tufts Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosmarin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosmarin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosmarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosmarin has seen patients for Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosmarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosmarin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosmarin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosmarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosmarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.