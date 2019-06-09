Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Rosenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rosenthal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Locations
- 1 2769 Iris Ave Ste 111, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3457
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenthal addressed all of our concerns in respect to the academic questions that were beginning to emerge as our child moved through the grades. He has a thorough clinical perspective and the wisdom to facilitate parents in addressing their child’s needs.
About Dr. David Rosenthal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1104195817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
