Dr. Rosenstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Rosenstock, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rosenstock, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL.
Dr. Rosenstock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David Rosenstock M.d. P.a3443 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 709-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenstock?
I was referred to him from another Doctor. He seem knowledgeable or my cases on first visit. He recommend a new prescription which does work.
About Dr. David Rosenstock, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1760451884
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstock works at
Dr. Rosenstock has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Sjögren's Syndrome and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenstock speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.