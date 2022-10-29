Dr. David Rosenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Rosenstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rosenstein works at
Internal Medicine Specialists of So NV201 N Buffalo Dr Bldg 201, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 242-2737
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
we are so happy and lucky to have found Dr. Roswnstein. His professionalism, kindness and knowledge are all amazing to us. he has helped my wife and I since the first week that we came to Vegas from NY. It’s been four years now, and we can never find someone to replace him. His office is wonderful, and his staff are equally wonderful. thank you Dr Rosenstein. You’ve helped us in so many ways. relieving so much orthopedic pain by helping with weight loss, and referrals to other equally amazing specialists. you have our gratitude and our loyalty.
Education & Certifications
- Umc Hosp Of So Nevada
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Washington
Dr. Rosenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstein works at
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.