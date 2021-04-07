Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rosenfeld, Belser and Davis ENT2185 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 394-4342
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenfeld?
Staff efficient, ease of scheduling appointment, honoring of all COVID protocol currently in effect. Appreciated Dr. Rosenfeld's professional expertise as we discussed two medical issues in an unrushed, thorough manner. Excellent interpersonal skills.
About Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952367922
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U
- Graduate Hospital
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Dr. Rosenfeld has seen patients for Laryngitis, Pharyngitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.