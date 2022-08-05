See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Covington, GA
Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (87)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They completed their residency with Ochsner Clinic Foundation

Dr. Rosenfeld works at Alliance Spine and Pain Centers in Covington, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Spine and Pain Centers
    5303 Adams St NE Ste C, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 929-9033
  2. 2
    Roswell
    1295 Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 929-9033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Hillandale Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 05, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Rosenfeld for about 6 months. I have been in pain for 14 years and Dr. Rosenfeld got me back on my feet. His staff is the greatest. I couldn't find any better. Thanks Dr. Rosenfeld and staff.
Rocky clendening — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD

    Pain Medicine
    English
    1861435364
    Education & Certifications

    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
    University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Pain Medicine
