Dr. David Rosenblum Donath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rosenblum Donath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Conviva Care Centers3795 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste A, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 369-4255
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. was able to understand and diagnose along side of me as a patient.
About Dr. David Rosenblum Donath, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblum Donath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblum Donath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum Donath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum Donath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum Donath.
