Dr. David Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rosenbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
University of Colorado Health -General and Vascular Surgery4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 400, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 365-7172
Colorado Health Medical Group1400 E Boulder St # 700, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 635-7172
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen by Dr Rosenbaum last month, he took his time explaining issues, answered all my questions and proceeded with a care plan to my satisfaction. I would recommend highly !
About Dr. David Rosenbaum, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1346284601
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenbaum speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.