Overview

Dr. David Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Throat Pain and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

