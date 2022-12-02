Dr. David Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosen, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates925 Chestnut St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
Dr. Rosen was excellent! I’m currently struggling with post Covid smell loss and even though I was late for my appointment (my fault) he took the time to patiently address all of my questions and concerns. He also has a real passion in wanting to help people suffering from post Covid smell loss and is at the forefront in new and effective treatments for loss of smell & taste.
About Dr. David Rosen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1992729370
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- SUNY Syracuse
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Cough, Throat Pain and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosen speaks Russian.
647 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.