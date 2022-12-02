See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. David Rosen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (647)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Rosen works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Throat Pain and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    925 Chestnut St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Throat Pain
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Cough Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 647 ratings
Patient Ratings (647)
5 Star
(498)
4 Star
(82)
3 Star
(37)
2 Star
(9)
1 Star
(21)
Dec 02, 2022
Dr. Rosen was excellent! I’m currently struggling with post Covid smell loss and even though I was late for my appointment (my fault) he took the time to patiently address all of my questions and concerns. He also has a real passion in wanting to help people suffering from post Covid smell loss and is at the forefront in new and effective treatments for loss of smell & taste.
John Blaesel — Dec 02, 2022
About Dr. David Rosen, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
NPI Number
  • 1992729370
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Internship
  • SUNY Syracuse
Medical Education
  • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Cough, Throat Pain and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

647 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

