Dr. David Rosen, MD

Phlebology
5 (96)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Rosen, MD is a Phlebologist in Northbrook, IL. They completed their residency with Chief Resident - Internal Medicine - Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center in Skokie, IL|Emergency Medicine - Cook County Hospital - Chicago|Internal Medicine - Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center in Chicago|Rush Presbyterian St. Lukeâ€

Dr. Rosen works at North Shore Center for Medical Aesthetics Ltd. in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Rosen Vein Care
    1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 401, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 556-9845
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rosen Vein Care
    950 Skokie Blvd Ste 202, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 556-9844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Ablation of Incompetent Truncal Veins Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
In-Office Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Venous Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 28, 2020
    I had laser vein surgery on my legs over the course of several months with Dr. Rosen at Riverside Medical SC in Arlington Heights. I had terrible leg fatigue in the daytime around 2:00 pm which has been a daily occurrence for as long as I can remember. The fatigue and heaviness in my legs has been eliminated and my legs feel great all day long. Dr Rosen is very thorough and detailed explaining everything in easy to understand terms in advance. I find him to be an excellent communicator and the treatments are easy and painless. His assistant Traci is an amazing resource who is very helpful and always a joy to work with from scheduling to aftercare instructions. If you have problems with varicose veins or suffer from heavy legs or restless leg syndrome go and see Dr. Rosen for a consult and I am confident he will explain the benefits and drawbacks to the procedure. If you decide to move forward and your results are anything close to what mine were you will be very happy.
    Richard Remington — Nov 28, 2020
    About Dr. David Rosen, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447272885
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chief Resident - Internal Medicine - Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center in Skokie, IL|Emergency Medicine - Cook County Hospital - Chicago|Internal Medicine - Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center in Chicago|Rush Presbyterian St. Lukeâ€
    Board Certifications
    • Phlebology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen works at North Shore Center for Medical Aesthetics Ltd. in Northbrook, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rosen’s profile.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

