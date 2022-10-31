Overview

Dr. David Rosen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Pritzker School Of Med University Of Chicago|U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Rosen works at Orlando Neurosurgery in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Stimulation, Neurostimulation and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.