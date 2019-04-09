Overview

Dr. David Rose, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.