Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Rose, MD
Dr. David Rose, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-8577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Saw Dr Rose due to wife having multiple strokes. Found Dr. Rose to be extremely knowledgeable, willing to take the time to explain the issues and provide recommended action plan. I would very much recommend him for handling of stroke related issues.
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1114174729
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
