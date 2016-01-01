See All Pediatricians in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. David Roos, MD

Pediatrics
4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Roos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Roos works at Lone Tree Pediatrics in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Tree Pediatrics
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0981
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Centennial
    8120 S Holly St Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0961

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acquired Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Congenital Herpes Simplex Chevron Icon
Congenital Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Croup Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Developmental Language Delay Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emotional Disability Chevron Icon
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hand Foot and Mouth Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Hyperglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macrocephaly Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Microcephalus Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal (Newborn) Infection Chevron Icon
Neonatal Anemia Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Normal Baby Development Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from Ear Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Roseola Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Cord Infection Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. David Roos, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962504118
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Colo Affil Hosp Prog|University Colo Affil Hospital Program
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Colorado
    Medical Education

