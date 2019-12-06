Dr. Roofeh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Roofeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Roofeh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4000
Briarwood Health Associates325 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 647-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor with good communication skills and very professional. Highly recommend.
About Dr. David Roofeh, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roofeh has seen patients for Systemic Sclerosis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roofeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roofeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roofeh.
