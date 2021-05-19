Dr. David Rollins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rollins, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rollins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Rollins works at
Locations
Foot and Ankle Specialists Ohio7062 Wayside Dr, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 269-8346
Northeast Ohio Vascular Associates, Inc.8007 Auburn Rd, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 269-8346
- 3 36060 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 269-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's fantastic very personable. Very professional! Excellent Doctor
About Dr. David Rollins, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Hartford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rollins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rollins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rollins has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rollins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rollins speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rollins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rollins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.