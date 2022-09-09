See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Super Profile

Dr. David Rogers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Rogers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and L A Downtown Medical Center.

Dr. Rogers works at Precision Spine & Orthopedics Inc. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David E. Rogers M.d. A Professional Corporation
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 309, Glendale, CA 91204 (818) 293-1570

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • L A Downtown Medical Center

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 09, 2022
    Dr. Rogers is not only a great doctor but also a kind-hearted human! He’s very understanding and listens to your concerns. He takes time with the patient to help them with their health issues! I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a specialist.
    Inessa Sahakyan — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. David Rogers, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770510513
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint John's Health Center Spine Institute
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard College
