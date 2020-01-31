Dr. David Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rogers, MD
Dr. David Rogers, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF TAMAULIPAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.
Pain Management Associates, PMA115 Brushy Creek Rd, Easley, SC 29642 Directions (864) 878-4532
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
I like Dr. Roger's. Hes very understanding. He takes time with me. Unlike most of the other pain drs I've had in the past! Hes also makes sure you understand the rules about the meds. Plus, he will ask everytime if you are having any side effects. I would highly recommend him!
- Pain Medicine Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528045978
- Medical University of South Carolina
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF TAMAULIPAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Marshall University
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.