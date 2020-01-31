Overview

Dr. David Rogers, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF TAMAULIPAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Pain Management Associates in Easley, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

