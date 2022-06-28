See All Dermatologists in Lebanon, TN
Dr. David Roffwarg, MD

Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Roffwarg, MD is a Dermatologist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Dr. Roffwarg works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology
    107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 449-5771
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Psoriasis

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 28, 2022
    Highly recommend after visiting a couple of other physicians previously. Dr. Roffwarg is A+
    — Jun 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Roffwarg, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063736833
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Roffwarg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roffwarg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roffwarg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roffwarg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roffwarg works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Lebanon, TN. View the full address on Dr. Roffwarg’s profile.

    Dr. Roffwarg has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roffwarg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Roffwarg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roffwarg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roffwarg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roffwarg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

