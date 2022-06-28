Overview

Dr. David Roffwarg, MD is a Dermatologist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Roffwarg works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.