Dr. David Rodwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rodwell, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rodwell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Rodwell works at
Locations
-
1
Charleston Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC67 Broad St Ste 200, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 628-1415
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodwell?
I was impressed with Dr. Rodwell the very first time I met with him via a Zoom call. The perception he left in my mind following that call was confirmed via a a face-to-face consultation. Dr. Rodwell is genuine. The time he takes to care for his patients immediately following surgery (house call) was not only a welcome gesture, but has left an indelible impression in my mind. Dr. Rodwell has set the bar at a level few can match. He continues to show me how much he cares about my wellbeing with visits that help us both understand my healing process is moving along as planned. As a professor who leads students for continued evolutionary growth, my integrity and the respect received from others is something I hold in high regard. I take no risk by giving the highest recommendation made available for Dr. Rodwell. For anyone considering the step that will help you take care of the gift you have been given (your life), contact Dr. Rodwell. He has your best interest in mind.
About Dr. David Rodwell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063687325
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- Hampden-Sydney College
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodwell works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.