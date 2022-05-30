Dr. David Rodriguez-Quintana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rodriguez-Quintana, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rodriguez-Quintana, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital.
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann - Rockets Orthopedic Hospital5420 West Loop S Ste 2400, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-3550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Katy23910 Katy Fwy Ste 201, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Unscheduled total hip replacement required, due to an accidental fall. The procedure was performed at MH in Katy over the Memorial Day weekend. The procedure was performed utilizing the anterior approach method, and was completed well within the typical expected time-frame, and without complication. Excellent surgical skills.
About Dr. David Rodriguez-Quintana, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760798102
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus
- University Hospital and Clinic
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana.
