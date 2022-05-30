Overview

Dr. David Rodriguez-Quintana, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez-Quintana works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.