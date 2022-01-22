Dr. David Rodriguez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rodriguez, DO
Dr. David Rodriguez, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Frederick Health Hospital, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Frederick Office1050 Key Pkwy Ste 103, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 629-3944Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Clearway Pain Solutions - Westminster826 Washington Rd Ste 210, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (443) 693-7246
Kure Smart19851 Observation Dr Ste 360, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (443) 693-7246Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr Rodriguez is AMAZING! He has helped me sooo much. He knows which meds treat which things and steers away from narcotics (which I LOVE). He has helped me be able to function to get through day to day things which without his help there is no way I could do them. Yes I still have to alter how I do somethings but at least I can get out of bed!! Thank you Dr Rodriguez!!!
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760525919
- Rusk Inst/Nyu
- St Barnabas Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Med
