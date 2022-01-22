Overview

Dr. David Rodriguez, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Frederick Health Hospital, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Orthopedic & Wellness in Frederick, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD and Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.