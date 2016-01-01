Dr. David Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rodriguez, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
David Derm LLC8950 SW 74th Ct Ste 1706, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 670-0260
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Rodriguez, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1700980307
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
