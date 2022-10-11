See All Ophthalmologists in Buffalo, NY
Ophthalmology
Dr. David Rodman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Rodman works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Ivonne S Cellino MD
    85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203
    Buffalo Medical Group
    6245 Sheridan Dr Ste 316, Williamsville, NY 14221

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Buffalo General Medical Center

Visual Field Defects
Stye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    EBS-RMSCO
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Universal Health Network
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr. Rodman is caring and takes a lot of time with his patients
    Ophthalmology
    42 years of experience
    English, German
    1548254840
    SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps
    U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. David Rodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rodman has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

