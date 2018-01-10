Dr. David Rodin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rodin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rodin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Coastal Urology of Stuart PA905 SE Monterey Commons Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 288-3301
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodin really took his time explaining my diagnosis and possible treatments. He explained everything very clearly and presented options. I highly recommend this doctor to anyone experiencing urinary tract problems.
About Dr. David Rodin, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841271038
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.