Dr. David Rodgers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bonneau, SC. They completed their residency with Anderson Meml Hospital|Anderson Memorial Hospital



Dr. Rodgers works at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians - Bonneau in Bonneau, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.