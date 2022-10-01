Dr. David Rodak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rodak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rodak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Rodak works at
Locations
Cardiology Consultants P A1083 Boiling Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 583-8647
Hospital Affiliations
- Pelham Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He knows hearts. Diagnoses well. Explains well. Well prepared. Extremely knowledgeable. Superb bed side manner. I’m in on his plan for my needs. This was a second option visit. He was awesome and calming rooted in my confidence in diagnosis and treatment plan.
About Dr. David Rodak, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1215983887
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Rodak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodak works at
Dr. Rodak has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodak.
