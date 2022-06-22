Dr. David Robles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Robles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Robles, MD is a Dermatologist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Robles works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology585 N Mountain Ave Ste A, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 946-2228
-
2
Chaparral Medical Group Inc9190 Haven Ave Ste 210, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 941-7533
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robles?
We have been with Dr. Robles for several years and look forward to seeing him in his new private practice at Oak Tree Dermatology! He has performed multiple surgeries on me over the years removing basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma as well as a couple melanomas. Also a few with my wife and managed acne for my daughter over the past several years. We all have been seeing him on various intervals based on what he finds. (3-6 mo to at most 1/yr) He is very personable and assures you understand the issue and resolutions. This doctor will strive for perfection in his new office where he will control the front office as well as the back! I would highly recommend Dr. David Robles to anyone!
About Dr. David Robles, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326156233
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Harbor-UCLA
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robles works at
Dr. Robles has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robles speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.