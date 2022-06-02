Dr. David Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Robinson, MD
Dr. David Robinson, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Margate, FL. They completed their fellowship with Meml Sloan-Kettering Cancer
Advanced General Surgery Associates5651 Nw 29th St, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (754) 220-8100
University Hospital and Medical Center7201 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 721-2200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Coral Springs Medical Center3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 227-2030
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Robinson is a scholar and a brilliant person. He knows what the patient needs, sometimes it's just a little compassion and concern which Dr Robinson ALWAYS DOES!! HE HAS A WONDERFUL WAY OF LOOKING AT LIFE AND HE IS A PHYSICIAN WHO STILL CARES ABOUT HIS PATIENT. I was in the hospital with a bile duct leak that had me bed written for 21days and Dr Robinson did not miss one day.. the GENTLEMAN TOOK TIME OUT OF HIS DAY EACH DAY TO COME SEE ME AND MAKE SURE I WAS WELL.. HECK SOMETIMES HE WOULDN'T GET THERE UNTIL 7-8PM AT NIGHT . NOW TELL ME WHO DOES THAT ANYMORE.. ABSOLUTELY NO ONE BUT DR ROBINSON YOU CAN COUNT ON THIS FOCUSED, KNOWLEDGEABLE, UNBIASED, RESPECTFUL, HONEST AND FORTHRIGHT AND WHAT WE ALL WANT TO SEE IN EVERY DR- HE IS HUMANE AND EMPATHETIC. THANKS DR ROBINSON
- Surgical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1457416331
- Meml Sloan-Kettering Cancer
- University of Virginia
- General Surgery
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
