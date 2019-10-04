Dr. David Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Robertson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Robertson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
Locations
Ulrf Reproductive Endocrinology401 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4800
Uofl Hospital - Psychiatric Care550 S Jackson St Fl 3, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 561-7400
Uofl Health - Uofl Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 561-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. Robertson for 2 1/2 years; will always take the time to discuss concerns and options I have read about. I have only one issue, not with Dr. R. but with the staff, which I am told is U of L not personal staff. They are very "cold", no personality. When I go for checkup I am not thrilled to begin with but they definitely don't make the visit pleasant. Would love to feel as if someone cares, not that they are burdened by having to go to work. U of L needs to think about this when hiring someone for even a front desk job, we, the patients, are people too!!
About Dr. David Robertson, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1326195215
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
