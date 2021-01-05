Dr. David Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. David Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Locations
Patrick Birmingham, M.D.9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (312) 664-6848Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing!!
About Dr. David Roberts, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003062514
Education & Certifications
- Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
- McGaw Medical Center of Nothwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Orthopedic Surgery
