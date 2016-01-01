Dr. David Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Robbins, MD
Overview
Dr. David Robbins, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburg, KS. They completed their residency with Fletcher Allen Health Care Medical Center Hospital Campus
Dr. Robbins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Via Christi Heart Clinic1300 E Centennial Dr, Pittsburg, KS 66762 Directions (620) 232-5705
-
2
Shawnee Mission9119 W 74th St Ste 250, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg
- LMH Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robbins?
About Dr. David Robbins, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1871580738
Education & Certifications
- Fletcher Allen Health Care Medical Center Hospital Campus
- Fletcher Allen Hospital of Vermont
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robbins speaks French and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.