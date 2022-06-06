Dr. David Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Robbins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Robbins, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Miami, FL.
Dr. Robbins works at
Locations
Urological Consultants of Florida12411 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 672-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In 2021 I had successful treatment of BPH (enlarged prostate) using the The Green Light Laser technology By Dr. David Robbins. He is an outstanding professional surgeon and human being. After surgery great not to have to take medicine that help me urinate but would make me tired, fall and faint. I very much thank him and his staff for making my visit, surgery and next day removal of catheter so easy.
About Dr. David Robbins, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.